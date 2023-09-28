Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior
Lip Glow Oil – Rosewood
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Espresso
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Raspberry Jelly
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Toast
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint In Ribbon
BUY
$16.00
Rhode
More from Dior
Dior
Lip Glow Oil - Rosewood
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Dior
Addict Lip Glow Balm
BUY
$34.00
$40.00
Macy's
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish 513 Solar Bronze
BUY
$44.00
Dior
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish 513 Solar Bronze
BUY
£27.00
Boots
More from Makeup
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Lucky Chest Of Beauty Secrets
BUY
$210.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Dior
Lip Glow Oil - Rosewood
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Trinny London
Sheer Shimmer
BUY
£24.00
Trinny London
Trinny London
Eye 2 Eye
BUY
£18.00
Trinny London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted