Charlotte Tilbury

Lip Cheat

£16.00

The secret to a perfect pout, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat has a super-smooth, snag-free formula and is packed with long-wear pigment to create an even lip line and prevent lip colour 'bleeding'. Ultra-easy to apply and available in 15 wearable shades (there's one to complement each of Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick hues), these multi-purpose pencils can be used to outline, prime or 'fill in' lips for foolproof, kiss-resistant lip enhancement that won't smudge or feather as the days wears on. So, whether you favourite the 90s' inspired 'Foxy Brown' (warm, café au lait), the perfect 'your lips but better' nude 'Pillow Talk', rich, flattering red 'Walk of Shame' or the stunning, old-Hollywood scarlet of 'So Marilyn', equip yourself with several of these crayons to ensure your lip look in 'on point'.