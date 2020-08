MvdT Collection

Lion Necklace

$180.00

The powerful lion represents unrivaled courage and strength. This beautifully detailed Lion Necklace is unique in his kind, handcrafted in detail. Inside: Size lion Brass: 1.7 cm, width 1.6 cm, highest point 5 mm Size 52 cm Necklace Gold plated Unique design Handcrafted Brass pendant + chain Silver Gold Plated