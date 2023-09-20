United States
Free People
Links Pullover
$148.00
At Free People
Style No. 82788969; Color Code: 061 Classic slouchy sweater featured in a soft knit fabrication and striped design with chunky, ribbed knit trim and dropped sleeves. Fit: Slouchy, oversized silhouette Features: Soft knit fabrication, ribbed trim, drop-shoulder sleeves, striped design allover Why We <3 It: Perfect for every season, this cozy sweater can be pulled on post-beach trip and paired with your favorite denim shorts.