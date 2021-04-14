SoGoodLinen

At Etsy

Linen pajama set includes a button-down shirt and culottes with pockets. You can choose it from 5 colors - white, off white, blue, terracotta, moss green. 100% softened linen, 170-180 gsm OEKO-tex standard 100 certified We have linen shirts and shorts in four sizes - XS, S, M, L, but we are happy to make additional sizes for you. You can choose different sizes for your set. It includes a belt. Please, CHECK the approximate measurements of the person. XS Bust - 31.5 - 33 inches (80-84 cm) Waist - 25.4 - 26.7 inches (64.5-68 cm) Hips - 34.6 - 36.2 inches (88-92 cm) __________________________ S Bust - 33 - 34.6 inches (84-88 cm) Waist - 26.7 - 28.3 inches (68-72 cm) Hips - 36.2 - 38.1 inches (92-97 cm) _________________________ M Bust - 34.6 - 36.2 inches (88-92 cm) Waist - 28.3 - 30 inches (72-76 cm) Hips - 38.1 - 39.7 inches (97-101 cm) _________________________ L Bust - 36.2 - 38.1 inches (92-97 cm) Waist - 30 - 31.8 inches (76-81 cm) Hips - 39.7 - 41.3 inches (101-105 cm) _________________________ XL Bust - 38.1 - 40.1 inches (97-102 cm) Waist - 31.8 - 33.8 inches (81-86 cm) Hips - 41.3 - 43.7 inches (105-111 cm) _________________________ XXL Bust - 40.1 - 41.7 inches (102 - 106 cm) Waist - 33.8 - 36.2 inches (86-92 cm) Hips - 43.7 - 45.6 inches (111-116 cm) ____________________________________________ DETAILS The belt for the shirt 100% linen Pockets Shell buttons SHIPPING AND DELIVERY _________________________ All orders are sewed in our workshop. They are packed and shipped within the shop's processing time - 1-2 business days. All international deliveries are sent via FedEx or TNT services and are generally delivered within 10-14 days of shipping. We have express shipping for 3-5 days via DHL and you can choose this option in the shipping settings. Please note: International orders may be subject to local duties and taxes. Customers are responsible for the taxes and fees that are applied by their countries. CARE INSTRUCTION ____________________ - Wash in slightly warm water (<104°F/40°C). High temperatures may cause shrinkage of up to 10% and weaken the linen fiber. - Don't bleach. IT MAY weaken the fibers and cause discoloration - Linen items can be easily machine (tumble) dried on low heat. - Linen naturally gets softer with every wash. Do not use fabric softeners as it could weaken the fibers. - Ironing linen - use a medium-hot iron on the fabric while it’s still damp or overlay it with a damp towel. BUT WE RECOMMEND NOT IRONING AT ALL Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.