Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Pom Pom at Home
Linen Sheet Set
$506.00
$338.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Transform any bedroom into a breezy getaway with a set of lightweight linen sheets that coordinate with any décor.
Need a few alternatives?
Peri Home
Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
BUY
$99.90
$149.99
Nordstrom
Boll & Branch
Signature Stripe Sheet Set
BUY
$268.00
$178.90
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Washcloth
BUY
$6.90
$10.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$24.90
$39.50
Nordstrom
More from Pom Pom at Home
Pom Pom at Home
Linen Sheet Set
BUY
$575.00
Nordstrom
Pom Pom at Home
Shaya Shower Curtain, Tie-dye Blue
BUY
$80.00
One Kings Lane
Pom Pom at Home
Trestles Oversize Throw Blanket
BUY
$185.00
Nordstrom
More from Bed & Bath
Peri Home
Chenille Lattice Comforter Set
BUY
$99.90
$149.99
Nordstrom
Boll & Branch
Signature Stripe Sheet Set
BUY
$268.00
$178.90
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Hydrocotton Washcloth
BUY
$6.90
$10.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$24.90
$39.50
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted