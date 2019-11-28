Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Linen City
Linen Maxi Dress
$128.84
$90.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Long black linen dress with belt, sleeves and two pockets, perfect for casual wear and suitable for any occasion in any season.
Need a few alternatives?
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$189.60
from
Ganni
BUY
Love Stitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
$29.97
$10.49
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii
Asymmetrical Turtleneck Dress With Slit
$109.95
$64.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Linen City
Linen City
Linen Maxi Dress
$128.84
$90.19
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Dresses
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$189.60
from
Ganni
BUY
Love Stitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
$29.97
$10.49
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii
Asymmetrical Turtleneck Dress With Slit
$109.95
$64.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted