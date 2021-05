lemlem

Linen Dress

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Short, wide-cut dress in airy linen. V-neck at front with narrow ties, open back with lacing, short puff sleeves, and narrow cuffs with adjustable buttoning. Jacquard-weave trim at shoulders and cuffs. Gathered, angled seam at waist, flared skirt with pin-tucks at lower section, and rounded, longer hem at back. Unlined. Made partly from organic linen.