Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Sarah & Sebastian
Line Cartilage Earring
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah & Sebastian
The Line Cartilage Earring in 18k gold is a modern stud that features as 8mm line detail.
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Pave Diamond Threadless Flat Back Pear Stud
BUY
$205.00
Mejuri
Sarah & Sebastian
Nymph Earrings
BUY
$220.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Mejuri
Bar Spheres Threadless Flat Back Stud
BUY
$115.00
Mejuri
Sarah & Sebastian
Line Cartilage Earring
BUY
$190.00
Sarah & Sebastian
More from Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Ouroboros Daith Earring
BUY
$550.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Nymph Earrings
BUY
$220.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Line Cartilage Earring
BUY
$190.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Ouroboros Diamond Conch Earring
BUY
$1600.00
Sarah & Sebastian
More from Earrings
AERE
Textured Hoops
BUY
$120.00
The Iconic
Reliquia Jewellery
Spiral Gold Hoop Earrings
BUY
$119.00
The Iconic
Mejuri
Twin Hoops
BUY
$425.00
Mejuri
By Charlotte
14k Gold Diamond Ethereal Daith Earring
BUY
$389.00
By Charlotte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted