Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Schuh
Lindsey Ballet Flats With Bow
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas
BUY
$99.99
Mango
aeydē
Iris Square-toe Ballerina Shoes
BUY
$290.00
Farfetch
Augusta
Sienna Cotton Terry Flat
BUY
$190.00
Lisa Says Gah
Ganni
Red Wide Welt Buckle Ballerinas
BUY
£295.00
Ganni
More from Schuh
Schuh
Liv Leather Tassel Loafer In Tan
BUY
£55.00
Schuh
Schuh
Black Sophie Platform Mary Jane High Heels
BUY
£33.99
£45.00
Schuh
Schuh
Sania Strappy Heels
BUY
£15.99
£30.00
Schuh
Schuh
Lancey Chunky Lace Up Shoes In Black
BUY
£35.00
ASOS
More from Flats
& Other Stories
Classic Slim Leather Loafers
BUY
$129.00
& Other Stories
JVB x Nomasei
Nono Loafers
BUY
$690.00
Nomasei
Mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas
BUY
$99.99
Mango
aeydē
Iris Square-toe Ballerina Shoes
BUY
$290.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted