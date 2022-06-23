The White Company

Lindos Outdoor Blanket

£48.00

Buy Now Review It

At The White Company

Our family-size woven outdoor blanket is the perfect choice for garden picnics, beach days and any alfresco adventure you may embark on. Made from pure Turkish cotton, it features a stylish nautical-inspired stripe and is finished with a tassel edge. It is soft and comfortable to sit on, but easy to roll up compactly with the accompanying removable strap. Transport with the simple top handle, or use the long strap to drape it over your shoulder. This blanket washes beautifully, so you can feel confident using it again and again. Fabric • 100% cotton See more: Towels, Home