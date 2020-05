SIDWAY

Linda Bottom

$82.00

At Sidway

Meet Linda. She is classic, but sexy. Can be pulled up to ride high, or worn lower. Shows off without cutting you off, fit to flatter not to squeeze. Medium back coverage. Fully lined. Composition & Care: 76% Nylon, 24% Elastane Hand wash cold. Lay flat to dry. Rinse after contact with saltwater or chlorine. Not sure about your size? We would love to help! Email us at hello@sidwayswim.com