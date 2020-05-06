Tarte

Limited-edition Love, Trust & Fairy Dust Eye & Cheek Palette

$39.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS An eye & cheek palette full of dreamy, #flowerpowered shades so creamy & pigmented, you’ll swear they’re magical. Includes 11 shades: mystical (metallic magenta) wish (deep plum matte) gossamer (cream matte) frolic (light brown matte) twinkle (metallic gold) flitter (metallic light pink) wonder (deep plummy brown matte) whimsical (purple mauve matte) giggle (light mauve matte) magic (metallic rosy copper with silver shimmer) flower crown (metallic white champagne) WHAT IT DOES 10 eyeshadows & 1 highlighter in rosy, plummy & neutral shades Shimmering metallics & creamy, never-chalky mattes in magnetic, removable pans laid out to look like a flower Amazonian clay & mineral pigments help balance skin on lids to prevent pigment creasing or fading Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten