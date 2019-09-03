Limited Edition Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo
£49.50
At Bobbi Brown
Two deluxe-size shades of our cult-favourite Highlighting Powder in a festive palette that glitters like a snow globe when shaken—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Formulated with a clear base and light-reflective pearl pigments, the luminizing powder gives skin a radiant glow when used individually and a high-impact, multidimensional look when layered. A £81 value, yours for £49.50.
Shades Included:
Highlighting Powder in Limited-Edition Shade Bare Glow
Highlighting Powder in Limited-Edition Shade Opal Glow