Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Liliana Lace Maxi Dress
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featuring tiers of eyelet lace, this maxi dress creates a cool yet polished ensemble when paired with trendy sneakers and a hint of camo.
Need a few alternatives?
Wray
Hockney Dress
$245.00
from
Wray
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Cord Frill Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Zara
Printed Jumpsuit Dress
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Carven
Printed Cotton Dress
$370.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Julien Leather Tote Bag
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Maison Storage Bath Caddy
$148.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Liliana Lace Maxi Dress
$260.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Luster Glass Water Bottle
$18.00
$12.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
Molly Goddard
Miranda Cotton-poplin Dress
£750.00
£225.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
ReverieLace
Zion Upcycled Gown
$576.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Anthropologie
Liliana Lace Maxi Dress
$260.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Wray
Hockney Dress
$245.00
from
Wray
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted