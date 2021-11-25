RIXO

Lila – Light Denim

£155.00 £116.00

Feel lovely in Lila, the transitional piece to take you through all the seasons. With her voluminous sleeves, scallop detailing, and charming embroidery, Lila is an everyday blouse that still makes you feel special. She’s crafted from the softest denim and easily tucks into trousers, making her the perfect everyday wardrobe staple. Her contrast wash lapels make for the loveliest talking point even for your zoom meetings! So whether you’re out for brunch, or spending a day at the office, we know Lila is sure to get you compliments.