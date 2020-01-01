Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Patagonia
Lightweight Synchilla Snap-t Fleece Pullover
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patagonia
Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Featured in 1 story
7 "Rules" For Festival Dressing In 2019
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
Être Cécile
Suckas Boyfriend Sweatshirt
$165.73
from
Être Cécile
BUY
H&M
Sweatshirt With Motif
$24.95
from
H&M
BUY
Lazy Oaf
Weird Cat Lady Sweatshirt
$90.00
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Sprz Ny Long Sleeve Sweat Shirt (jean-michel Basquiat)
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Patagonia
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Patagonia
Classic Retro-x Fleece Jacket
$199.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
Patagonia
Patagonia Re-tool Snap-t Fleece Pullover
$119.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
More from Sweatshirts
NSF
Lisse Pullover Hoodie
$295.00
from
Verishop
BUY
The Arrivals
Co-ed Zip Hoodie
$105.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
Donni
Rugby Half Zip Pullover
$234.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Hades
Devo Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted