Lightweight Oxford Stripe Cobalt Cushion

£30.00

At Weaver Green

Made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, these brilliant cobalt blue scatter cushions look and feel like wool, but are the perfect, practical and environmentally friendly option. Our blue striped cushions are carefully created from the same yarn thickness as our blankets and are soft, stain resistant, machine washable and great for indoor or outdoor use. Perfect for pet owners, red wine lovers and beach goers, our cushions are mould resistant, incredibly easy to clean and hard wearing. Moths won’t eat them and dust mites won’t live in them, so they are great for allergy sufferers too. Size approx: 45cm x 45cm Cushion inner: Included. Also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles Removable cover: Unzips for easy cleaning - simply pop the cover in to the machine at 30 degrees and allow to air dry. Also available: Click here to view our matching Oxford Stripe blankets. All our textiles and rugs are hand loomed, so some variations in colour and size can be expected. Please note that as we have designed our recycled plastic bottle yarn to look and feel like natural wool, so as with wool and natural fibres, some pilling can occur, as can some yarn snagging on our looser weaves on the blankets, throws and cushions. Cleaning guide – hoover or shake off loose debris then either hand wash using a light detergent or cushion covers can be removed and popped in the washing machine at 30 degrees, using a non – biological washing detergent. Allow to air dry naturally. Do not dry clean or tumble dry. 100% recycled, environmentally friendly, ethically produced, practical and gorgeous rugs and textiles...