Meraki

Lightweight Cotton V-neck Sweater

$21.99 $15.40

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash An Amazon Brand Lightweight garment, perfect for layering Designed in Europe & Slim Fitting - please refer to our size chart for specific measurements to achieve the perfect fit A classic item, our basic sweater can be layered with everyday chinos or jeans over your favorite shirt or underneath a blazer. Versatile enough for a casual look or at the office This women's long-sleeve, 100% cotton V-neck sweater works well as a base layer or on its own. Wear over a soft camisole or round-neck tee, with straight-leg jeans and white trainers for a simple, understated look. Designed in Europe, Meraki offers a collection of men's and women's clothing in premium quality at friendly price points. Our jeans have 4-way stretch for adding comfort, and our sweaters & t-shirts are extra soft in premium wools and cotton/modal blends. Easy to wear dresses and skirts help round out the collection of women's clothing for a sophisticated look.