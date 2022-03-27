LightStim

Lightstim For Wrinkles: Led Light Therapy

The one-up you never knew you needed, the LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy is an at-home treatment that aids with diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Providing a range of different rejuvenating wavelengths, this innovative device encourages collagen and boosts skin plumpness, leaving skin looking smoother and softer. The perfect in-between treatment to salon visits, this device is an affordable at-home option that has been used and recommended by estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons for over a decade. Key benefits of the LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy Handheld device delivers LED Light Therapy UV-free light rays energise cells Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Imparts a youthful glow Only takes 20 minutes for the whole face Can be used most nights Easy to use and painless Comes with LightStim’s Collagen Peptide Serum and cosmetic bag What are the main features of the LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy? The LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy delivers UV-free light energy which helps to stimulate the body’s natural processes and energise cells. Each LightStim produces different wavelengths and colours of light. The Wrinkles device has tailored light rays which absorb into the skin to create more volume and over time, the dermis layer will be plumped and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles will be diminished. How to use the LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy? Place the device directly onto a wrinkle or fine line, gently touching the skin. Close the eye nearest to the light if desired. Hold it in place until the device makes a beeping sound (3 minutes). Move the device to the next area of concern and repeat. Who should use the LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy? LightStim offers a range of light therapy devices which have varying purposes, from aiding with acne to improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The LightStim For Wrinkles is most recommended for aging and mature skin. The device will also impart a youthful glow and luminosity so is perfect for dull and lackluster skin.