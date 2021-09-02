Madewell

Lightspun Dorset Blazer

$138.00 $87.15

Product Details Hide With a shawl collar, dropped sleeves and oversized patch pockets, this slouchy blazer gives a nod to the unlined, unstructured jackets of the '80s. Made of our supersoft Lightspun double gauze, it's comfy enough to wear at home with the matching shorts or pants (and you won't miss your hoodie for a second). Relaxed fit. Body length: 29 1/2". 100% cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NA001