NARS

Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Sleek, chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder represents everything we love about this brilliant brand. Enhancing the look of foundation and prolonging the staying power of make up without a trace of colour, this invisible, silky-smooth powder is a total godsend for your complexion. Infused with ‘Photochromic Technology’, it diffuses light and adjusts to new sources of light throughout the day, allowing your make up to stay seamless wherever you go. The weightless formula applies evenly and blends effortlessly, visibly reducing fine lines, wrinkles and pores. Soft, silky and luxurious, the revolutionary microfine mineral powder is loaded with glycerin and antioxidant vitamin E to help guard against damage and dryness, keeping skin perfectly comfortable all day long. It’s perfect for touch-ups and regulating shine throughout the day – trust us, you’ll swiftly become obsessed.