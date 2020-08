Shade & Shore

Light Lift Smocked Bikini Top

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Model wears size 34C and is 5'8" Sewn-in cups provide extra coverage and comfort Smocked bikini top updates your swimwear collection with subtle style Soft fabric with added spandex creates a comfy and stretchy fit Pairs easily with solid or printed bikini bottoms for versatile looks