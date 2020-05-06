The Windwitch

Light Blue Seersucker Face Mask

At The Windwitch

Our Seersucker Face mask is made with 100% cotton Seersucker fabric. This fabric is great to wear while working and for warmer weather. Built with pocket for replaceable filter, adjustable nose bridge, and elastic strap. made with enclosed seams so it can be washed many times. Filter is a superior allergen filter made for filtering virus carriers, bacteria, mold spore, and microscopic allergens. The masks are designed to have a snug tailored fit as a proper respirator would. It was not designed to make your hair look good or your makeup stay on your face. This is a pandemic, those things should not be your a priority when shopping for masks. if you are claustrophobic or weird about things on your face, order the larger size. These are handmade and are handle with gloves, spritz with Rubbing alcohol, and sealed in a brown paper bag for shipping. Due to COVID-19 circumstances allow anywhere from 1-2 weeks shipping. **** Care instructions: Filter should be removed from pocket before washing. I recommend hand washing and air drying, There is a free tutorial and pattern on the blog page of how to make the mask if you do not want to buy it.