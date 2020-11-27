Ktaxon

Lift Top Coffee Table

$249.99 $119.99

Chic Modern Design - With lift-up function,Easyto assemble;Top lifts up and forward to create versatile work surface;Hidden storage cabinet under the lifting table, which can make full useof the space and add the effect of the table. In addition, bottomcompartment storage cabinets allows you to store and place your items incategories as you like. Functions & Occasions - Coffee table′s innovative design with lift tabletop can be adjusted vertically from 19.3 inch to 24.6 inch to meet your different demands of desired height. High quality mechanism enables the tabletop to be lifted up or lowered down effortlessly and noiselessly;This coffee tablecan be placed in the living room, dining room, bedroom, office,reception room, etc. Solid & Sturdy Table - This is a simplistic coffee table withsolid wood legs structure and solid E1 board, the support of liftingtable is high quality iron . No need to worry about the stability andfirmness of the product,it is durable in use.