Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Glossier
Lidstar
£16.00
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Glossier
Lidstar
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Decay
Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$32.50
$65.00
Sephora
Huda Beauty
Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$33.50
$67.00
Sephora
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
BUY
£6.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Urban Decay
Naked Wild West
BUY
£27.00
£45.00
Urban Decay
More from Glossier
Glossier
Special #3: The Weekend Set
BUY
£56.00
£76.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #4: A Full Face Of Glossier
BUY
C$60.00
C$96.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #2: Winter Layers
BUY
C$88.00
C$127.00
Glossier
Glossier
Special #3: The Weekend Set
BUY
C$76.00
C$101.00
Glossier
More from Makeup
Revolution X ASOS
Daily Glam Makeup Set
BUY
£10.00
£20.00
ASOS
Honest Beauty
2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer
BUY
$11.90
$17.00
Ulta
Milani
Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer
BUY
$7.69
$10.99
Ulta Beauty
Urban Decay
Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$32.50
$65.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted