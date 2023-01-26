Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
YSL
Libre Eau De Parfum
$192.00
Buy Now
Review It
At YSL
Need a few alternatives?
Phlur
Tangerine Boy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
Phlur
Tangerine Boy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£96.00
Selfridges
NEST New York
Seville Orange Perfume Oil
BUY
$98.00
Sephora
Diptyque
Limited Edition Advent Calendar
BUY
$662.00
Mecca
More from YSL
YSL
Slim Velvet Radical
BUY
$64.00
YSL
YSL
Black Betty Sunglasses
BUY
$378.00
Matches Fashion
YSL
Ysl Advent Calendar
BUY
$495.00
Myer
YSL
Vernis Á Lévres Water Stain Lip Gloss
BUY
£32.00
YSL
More from Fragrance
YSL
Libre Eau De Parfum
BUY
$192.00
YSL
Goldfield & Banks
Bohemian Lime Perfume
BUY
$165.00
Sephora Australia
Caudalie
The Des Vignes Fragrance
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
Philosophy
Pure Grace Eau De Parfum Pure Grace
BUY
$68.00
Philosophy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted