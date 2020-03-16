Womanizer

Celebrate five years of patented Pleasure Air Technology with this special edition Womanizer Liberty. Beautifully dressed in smooth, pearly white, Liberty is a travel-ready clitoral stimulator with 6 intensity levels of exhilarating suction and vibration. Touchless Pleasure Air technology combines sweet suction with soft pressure waves to bless your bud with breathtaking stimulation. Liberty packs this pleasure powerhouse into a petite travel companion with a stylish, ergonomic design. Perfect for using anywhere around the world, Liberty is USB rechargeable and comes with a magnetic charging cable. Simply clip the hygienic magnetic travel cover in place to hide your toy from prying eyes. Run a spot of water-based lubricant around the rim of the silicone tip before use to help create a luscious suction-aiding seal.