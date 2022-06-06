Cult Gaia

Liana Side Tie Bikini Bottoms

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intermix

Product Details An elevated update to a classic silhouette, the label's Liana bikini bottom features a flattering low-cut with side tie closures and brass hardware details. Medium coverage. Fabric: 80% recycled nylon, 20% spandex Hand wash Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size S Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.