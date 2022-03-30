Levi's

711™ Mid-rise Skinny Jeans

$48.99

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 71% Cotton, 21% Viscose, 6% Polyester, 2% Elastane Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 30 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Skinny with a Tailored Fit Pockets: Front Coin Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Description Think of these as your go-to classic skinny jeans. They've got an easy, natural rise, finished with a skinny leg opening that goes with everything. Work? You got it. Night out? Absolutely. In 1873, Levi's ® invented the blue jean. What started as a piece of clothing for the American worker quickly became an icon of American style around the globe. And every Levi's ® style is crafted with the same high standard of craftsmanship and quality they've always been known for. Worn by everyone from miners and rebels to rockstars, Levi's ® aren't just made to be worn, but to be lived in, too.