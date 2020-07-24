Levi's

Wellthread High Loose Jeans

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Since 1873. weve made timeless clothes that are built to endure. But clothes shouldnt come at the expense of the environment. Our solution- the Levis WellThread Collection. These low-impact garments can be kept and worn for many years and when its time. and where the technology exists easily recycled. We follow the industrys strictest guidelines for material assembly- every material that goes into the fabric is recyclable. Thanks to Re-newcell's innovative technology. these jeans still look. feel and fit like your favorite pair of Levis because theyre made from high-quality. recycled denim.By implementing the technology. were able to close the loop in our supply chain. which means we can keep making new products from used garments. In addition to curbing landfill waste. this recycled denim helps decrease our water and chemical usage and reduce our CO2 footprint. And once your jeans have truly bitten the dust. you can recycle them. starting the process over again. slurry and all. A modern interpretation of a classic '90s style Features a loose leg and flattering high rise