BASH

Let’s Talk

$230.00 $161.00

Buy Now Review It

At BASH

Let's Talk about the VOILE SKIRT. The VOILE skirt is the elegant complement to a woman's closet. This midi skirt has flowing drape. You'll love the fabric belt with its double D buckle and flat pleats which add swingy movement. An elegant skirt that's perfect with boots. - Midi skirt- Fabric belt- 65% polyester, 28% viscose, 7% spandex