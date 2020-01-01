Tarte

Let It Rain-bow Eye Set

C$29.00

A vibrant palette in celebration of Pride month, created in collaboration with the brightest and sweetest soul, Jessie Paege.Highlighted Ingredients: - Amazonian Clay: Natures most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear.- Mineral Pigments: Soothe and soften skin.- Vanilla Fragrance: A natural fragrance with rich antioxidant benefits to diminish the look of signs of aging.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and triclosan. This product is also cruelty-free and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This palette-full of pride features six ultra-pigmented matte shades and two glimmering pearlescent shades. Use with a wet brush to intensify the pigment. Tarte loved working with Jessie Paege (@JessiePaege) on this collaboration, and the best part is that she will be donating all of her proceeds to The Trevor Project.This Palette Contains:- 6 x 0.025 oz/ 0.7 g Eyeshadows in This Is It (matte deep raspberry), All In (matte orange), Go For It (matte yellow), You Can (matte mint), Happening (aqua shimmer), Hustle (matte blue)- 2 x 0.043 oz/ 1.2 g Eyeshadows in Ambitious (matte magenta), Risktaker (purple shimmer)- 0.13 oz/ 4 mL Lights, Camera, Lashes™ 4-in-1 Mascara in Black