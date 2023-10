Westman Atelier

Les Étoiles Edition

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

A modern take on the relaxed '90s skater trend. It has a mid rise with the grunge element of light distressing on the front and shredding on the hems. Wear these light washed shorts with the Blake Bodysuit layered under a Sloane Button Down for a cool girl fashion moment. 77% Cotton / 23% Rayon Imported