Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Queer Eye
Leopold Metal Daybed
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Queer Eye Leopold Metal Daybed, Black, Twin/Twin Size
Need a few alternatives?
Nest Bedding
Natural Hybrid Latex
$1399.00
$1119.20
from
Nest Bedding
BUY
Madison Park
Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket
$84.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Gryphon
Comfort Washed Sheet Set
$129.99
$96.45
from
Gryphon Home
BUY
Nest Bedding
Alexander Signature Hybrid Mattress
$1499.00
$1191.71
from
Nest Bedding
BUY
More from Queer Eye
Queer Eye
Aspen Upholstered Bed
$280.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Queer Eye
Brayden Modern Accent Chair
$359.00
$319.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Queer Eye
Copley Mid-century Beverage Storage Cabinet
$150.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Queer Eye
Adalynn Chaise Lounger
$199.00
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
ALEXACHUNG
Margate Beach Towel
£59.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
COS
Cotton Beach Mat (with Carrying Straps)
$49.00
$24.50
from
COS
BUY
Riley Home
Percale Sheet Set, Queen
$129.00
from
Riley Home
BUY
NRS
Full Paco Sleeping Pad
$215.00
$161.25
from
Backcountry
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted