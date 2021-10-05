Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Topshop
Leonard Chunky T Bar Loafer In White
£32.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Shoes by Topshop T-bar design Pin-buckle fastening Chunky sole Moulded tread
Need a few alternatives?
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
More from Topshop
Topshop
Raw Hem Denim Jacket In Bleach Wash
BUY
$41.60
$80.00
ASOS
Topshop
Faux Leather Biker Jacket With Faux Fur Trim
BUY
$56.97
$135.00
Nordstrom Rack
Topshop
Arin Bouclé Trench Coat
BUY
$59.97
$150.00
Nordstrom Rack
Topshop
Cable Knit Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$33.97
$80.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Flats
Vagabond
Carla Platform Loafers
BUY
$160.00
Free People
Dolce Vita
Aubree Platform Loafers
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
Bottega Veneta
Point-toe Leather Ballet Flats
BUY
£535.00
MatchesFashion.com
Zara
Soft Ballet Flats
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted