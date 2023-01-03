Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Charles and Keith
Lenox Stitch-trim Mary Janes – Black
£79.00
£71.10
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles and Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Charles and Keith
Lenox Stitch-trim Mary Janes - Black
BUY
£71.10
£79.00
Charles and Keith
Parachute
Shearling Wool Clogs
BUY
C$139.00
Parachute
Misolin
Women's Fluffy Slip-on House Slippers
BUY
£23.99
£28.99
Amazon
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
More from Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Aberdeen Platform Boots
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Lula Patent Chunky Heel Pumps - Black
BUY
£89.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Frankie Patent Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$66.00
Charles and Keith
Charles and Keith
Perline Beaded Platform Loafers
BUY
$83.00
Charles and Keith
More from Flats
Charles and Keith
Lenox Stitch-trim Mary Janes - Black
BUY
£71.10
£79.00
Charles and Keith
Parachute
Shearling Wool Clogs
BUY
C$139.00
Parachute
Misolin
Women's Fluffy Slip-on House Slippers
BUY
£23.99
£28.99
Amazon
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Glove
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted