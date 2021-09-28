La Redoute Interieurs

Lenaig Window-style Mirror

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

Lenaig window style mirror. Bring a beautiful notion of space to your interior, living room, living room but also in an entrance or a hallway . Lenaig window mirror : • Black painted metal with matte finish. • Back in black MDF. • 2 fasteners for wall mounting, screws and plugs not supplied. Browse the Lenaig collection online at La Redoute. Size of Lenaig mirror : • Width: 60cm • Height: 90cm Dimensions and weight of parcel: • L68 x H7.5 x D98 cm • 10.3kg