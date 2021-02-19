Theia

Lemon Ruffle Dress

$70.00

Aida Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 3" Age: 30 Bust size: 34C Body type: Apple Weight: 130lbs June 4, 2020 This was a great dress for a wedding. The fit was great. It fit true to size. I had a lot of compliments. Someone said I looked like Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The dress is a great color. Not too dull or too bright. Leslie Top Contributor Size worn: 10 Rented for: Work Usually wears: 8 Height: 5' 11" Age: 54 Bust size: 38C Body type: Athletic Weight: 155lbs February 5, 2020 Mellow Yellow This dress pretty, elegant and exceptionally easy to wear. It does run true to size and I am right between an eight and a 10 so it was just a smidge big. Allie Top Contributor Size worn: NONE Rented for: Other Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 7" Age: 33 Bust size: 34C Body type: Straight & narrow Weight: 140lbs September 1, 2019 Not maternity, but maternity friendly. It's pretty maternity friendly, but if recommend sizing up. I put on most entirely belly weight and it was way too tight around the shoulders. It was also not flattering on my backside, even in pregnant lady spanks. Had I gotten a size up, it might have been better. The weight of the fabric was great. I didn't love the way it fit around my belly/lower hip. I'm not sure if the next size up would have made that any better Claire Top Contributor Size worn: 0 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 5" Age: 35 Bust size: 32C Body type: Athletic Weight: 120lbs July 7, 2019 Sunny and bright easy to wear This stretchy material is comfortable and thick enough to go braless and hold you in. Lots of compliments on the color. Definitely a good wedding guest dress! RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 4" Age: 29 Bust size: 34C Body type: Athletic Weight: 130lbs June 30, 2019 Pretty color and style! Shows lines. This was a fun and pretty style dress for a wedding! It was different than what I typically wear. It fits true to size and feels even stretchy in places! But it shows lines (underwear, bra, spandex, etc.) so make sure you're okay with that before renting! RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 June 20, 2019 This dress was GREAT! I did not choose this dress originally (my original dress did not come, so I was able to choose two different dresses) and man was I delighted! It is a thicker fabric. I hugged all of my curves. I got SO MANY COMPLIMENTS! I paired it with a colorful statement necklace and some low heel strappy sandals - perfect! I love how the cut was a different length at the bottom. I danced the night away in this dress and it was so fun to wear. Berna Top Contributor Size worn: 12 Rented for: Other Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 8" Age: 33 Bust size: 38C Body type: Hourglass Weight: 200lbs June 15, 2019 Perfect day time semi formal event dress! Bright as the sun! THE PERFECT SHADE OF YELLOW for all skin tones! First of all, the construction is impeccable. I loved how tailored yet feminine this dress is. I would totally buy it! The color is eye popping without being obnoxious. I wore this to my husband's graduation ceremony at a hospital in NYC and really made heads turn. Everyone who saw me told me the dress is so pretty and that I look beautiful. Btw I wore this 20 weeks preggo, 193 lbs and a size 12 fit perfect. I generally wear 10 or 12 depending on fabrics. Pair these with skin tone stilettos- can't go wrong! Love how these highlight my athletic shoulders and the way it hugged my baby bump. Very highly recommend!!! Lely Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Formal Affair Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 4" Age: 48 Bust size: 34B Body type: Athletic Weight: 130lbs June 7, 2019 lovely color and feminine Very cute, fit right, fabric was ok, kind of wrinkled easily and hang weird on the wrong spots :-( moved beautiful when you walk or danced :-) RTR Customer Size worn: 0 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 7" Age: 30 Body type: Hourglass Weight: 122lbs May 26, 2019 A color I would never purchase on my own. But def worth renting Fit really weird around the hip area Lindsey Top Contributor Size worn: 0 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 0 Height: 5' 2" Age: 30 Bust size: 34D Body type: Athletic Weight: 120lbs May 20, 2019 So fun! This dress was the perfect pop of color for a spring wedding! I got so many compliments. Although the dress is form fitting, it does have some give so it wasn't tight and uncomfortable. The extra fabric at the bottom made it extra fun to dance in! Laura Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 4" Age: 37 Bust size: 34DD Body type: Full Bust Weight: 120lbs May 14, 2019 Fun and festive The yellow is pretty vibrant and won't totally wash out pale skin. The material is forgiving although doesn't hide every imperfection (felt pouchy in some pics). Wore with a strapless bra and had no problems there although underwear lines were a problem. Bigger bust and it fit well up top. Went with the 4 instead of 2 so it didn't hug quite so tightly. Not my fave rent the runway style but had fun trying it out. Rosa Top Contributor Size worn: 6 Rented for: Other Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 7" Age: 47 Bust size: 36D Body type: Full Bust Weight: 130lbs May 12, 2019 Great for Easter holiday Quality material, photographs well, great color, had to size up because size 4 was too tight on my chest, but 6 was way too baggy on my hips. RTR Customer Size worn: 10 Rented for: Formal Affair Usually wears: 10 Age: 27 December 23, 2018 Compliments all around! Beautiful dress. Lovely color and it made me stand out from the crowd. Couldn't stop getting compliments. Would definitely rent again! Johnae Top Contributor Size worn: 12 Rented for: Other Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 8" Age: 21 Bust size: 38D Body type: Hourglass Weight: 180lbs October 17, 2018 pretty color on my skin i ordered a 14 which is my usual size but had to wear a 12 in order for it to show my figure . material is nice and there was no wrinkling in the dress. Got a lot of compliments on it Hillary Top Contributor Size worn: 6 Rented for: Party Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 4" Age: 41 Bust size: 34B Body type: Straight & narrow Weight: 130lbs September 10, 2018 Bright yellow dress! Dress makes a statement! Flattering cut, pretty, definitely bright yellow. Weight is 124 lbs in picture, think it wouldn't have felt good if I was heavier or carried weight in stomach area. Wore to cocktail party. Emily Size worn: 10 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 10 Height: 5' 8" Age: 33 Bust size: 36DD Body type: Hourglass August 13, 2018 Great color and flattering cut Got many compliments in this dress! The fabric had decent stretch to it and fit well for my hourglass shape. Even though the fabric is thick, I could still see lines through it and wore with a seamless shaper to smooth out. I wore with a regular bra with straps tucked in. Ellie Top Contributor Size worn: 18W Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 18 Height: 5' 7" Age: 39 Body type: Hourglass August 4, 2018 Summer sunshine Beautiful lemon shade ....a little big in the bust and you need the right undergarments but I adored this dress! Very comfortable fun and flirty! Paige Top Contributor Size worn: 8 Rented for: Party Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 9" Age: 51 Bust size: 36D Body type: Hourglass Weight: 155lbs August 3, 2018 I love this dress!!!! This dress was so sexy and comfy and fit my shape to a T! I am searching to find one to Buy! Requires a racer back bra, but that's easy. Absolutely fab! Caressa Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Work Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 6" Age: 44 Bust size: 34D Body type: Hourglass Weight: 139lbs August 1, 2018 This is a perfect summer dress to go from work to cocktails on the patio. This dress fits true to size. It's extremely comfortable and I received lots of compliments on the color. Joi-louise Top Contributor Size worn: 20W Rented for: Other Usually wears: 20 Height: 5' 5" Age: 33 Bust size: 44F Body type: Hourglass July 18, 2018 Birthday Brunch Dress Ladylike and so easy to wear. Ran a bit big in the midsection. Rachel Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 6" Age: 35 Bust size: 36A Body type: Athletic Weight: 135lbs July 5, 2018 Be your own sunshine The color is definitely the standout with this dress. I honestly never wear yellow, but I wanted to try something different, so I ordered this for a friend's wedding. Got tons of complements because of the brightness! The dress is a bit clingy and doesn't hide much, so I did feel like I was sucking in a lot. It's still good for dancing, though! Dacie Top Contributor Size worn: 6 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Formal Affair Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 10" Age: 38 Bust size: 34C Body type: Athletic Weight: 135lbs June 5, 2018 This dress felt so good on. The yellow color was beautiful and the dress was very flattering! The fabric had a nice stretch to it and was thick enough that there was no worry about it seeing thru and it was a bit smoothing which is always nice. I loved the asymmetrical aspect as it added some interest to an otherwise simple design. RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: Large Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 8" Age: 59 Bust size: 34B Body type: Straight & narrow Weight: 130lbs May 30, 2018 Lots of compliments. Fairly conservative but still fun. RTR and previous reviewers suggested sizing up for the backup size, which I did. However, I wish I had sized down as I found the dress a little large, but still wearable, in my normal size 4 (5'8" and 130 lbs). I would like to have been able to try on the smaller size. The yellow was a great color, perfect for a summer late afternoon wedding. Tips: I wore a normal bra and used tape to pull the straps in the front closer together so they did not show (the armholes are cut wide on the front of the dress). The bra straps did not show in the back at all without any extra work. I also had to fish through my shapewear to find spanx that did not have a seam up the front, because anything with a front seam showed through. I wore it with a sparkly statement necklace and nude heeled sandals. Lauren Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: Large Rented for: Work Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 4" Age: 38 Bust size: 34C Body type: Hourglass Weight: 115lbs May 28, 2018 Fiance liked it. Very cool skirt, nice shade of yellow. Note that dress runs a little big in the waist. Fiance opinion is most important. On the first wear, he told me to change outfits. But on the second wear, he said it "was nice." The only thing I changed was shoes, going from wedges to flat sandals. Go figure. Jennifer Top Contributor Size worn: 8 Rented for: Work Usually wears: 8 Height: 5' 9" Age: 50 Bust size: 36C Body type: Athletic Weight: 135lbs May 2, 2018 What a fun shade of yellow!! Wore this to a school Spring celebration and it was absolutely perfect. The color was beautiful and the dress hugged all the right places while ending in a fun ruffle skirt. Strangers commented on what a pretty dress it was. Can't help but be in a good mood in this one! Lori Top Contributor Size worn: 2 Rented for: Everyday Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 4" Age: 54 Bust size: 32DD Body type: Hourglass Weight: 120lbs April 27, 2018 Fit well, comfortable Wore it to work as a news anchor, lots of compliments Robin Top Contributor Size worn: 10 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Work Usually wears: 10 Height: 5' 5" Age: 58 Bust size: 38D Body type: Full Bust Weight: 155lbs April 23, 2018 Perfect for a bright sunny day. Love It! This dress is form fitted at the top and flares out at the bottom. Love the bright color, Fabric has some give so works well for full bust. Got compliments all day long from people at work, to walking to the parking garage, to leaving the post office and in BJs. Definitely a shop stopper. I will definitely rent again RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 2 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 3" Age: 30 April 17, 2018 Stylist Review I love this feminine dress by Theia! Running true to size with some stretch, I recommend wearing your true size for your primary size and going up for your back up. This style is fitted throughout the midsection and fitted at the hips. It works best for all cup sizes. You are able to wear a standard bra with this dress. At 5"3, the length hit right at my knees on me. Perfect color for Spring! Pair with heels and a pair of cute earrings to complete your outfit. Michaela Top Contributor Rented for: Other Usually wears: 8 Height: 5' 5" Age: 31 Bust size: 32DDD/E Body type: Hourglass Weight: 150lbs April 3, 2018 A pop of color for spring Gorgeous yellow that was like wearing sunshine. The fit was very flattering but the fabric is a little unforgiving so you'll need to wear smooth underwear. I loved it and would rent again. Ida Top Contributor Size worn: 16W Overall fit: Large Rented for: Date Usually wears: 16 Height: 5' 10" Age: 42 Bust size: 38D Body type: Apple Weight: 209lbs September 24, 2020 Lovely skirt for dancing, quite roomy in the chest Good length on a long torso. For a barrel chest it was too large, would consider going down a size to make the chest fit better. Tishaura Top Contributor Size worn: 12 Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 10 Height: 5' 9" Age: 48 Bust size: 32B Body type: Pear Weight: 160lbs September 11, 2019 I was maid of honor for my best friend's wedding. It was the perfect color and style for the day. RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 8 Overall fit: Small Rented for: Wedding Usually wears: 6 Age: 25 August 27, 2019 Beautiful color Fit big Caroline Top Contributor Size worn: NONE Rented for: Formal Affair Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 10" Age: 28 Bust size: 32B Body type: Athletic Weight: 132lbs August 14, 2019 Runs big Needed to size down before wearing out of the house. Rented a 4 and I am a 4/6. Leah Top Contributor Size worn: 8 Overall fit: Small Rented for: Party Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 6" Age: 38 Bust size: 34B Body type: Athletic Weight: 155lbs August 11, 2019 The fabric was too clingy. Showed my belly button. Dealbreaker because of clingy fabric. Nancy Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Everyday Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 7" Age: 57 Bust size: 32B Body type: Athletic Weight: 140lbs July 31, 2019 I rented this dress for work as part of my unlimited plan. I don't usually think of yellow as my color, but I received lots of compliments on this dress, specifically the color. The fabric is thick, but has a little give which is nice. You do definitely need spanx since it shows everything. I would definitely rent this dress again. Brittany Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Work Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 8" Age: 37 Bust size: 36D Body type: Athletic Weight: 138lbs July 30, 2019 Pretty yellow. Runs large. I'm usually between a size 2 and 4 and went with a 4 based on reviews. Big mistake. Was swimming in the 4. Looked horrible. Had to send it back. I'm 135 lbs, 5'8", and 34C. Lindsay Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Other Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 6" Age: 43 Bust size: 36B Body type: Athletic Weight: 130lbs July 27, 2019 This is a stand out dress! It needed spanx and wasn't forgiving in the tummy area. But it was an absolutely gorgeous dress. I wore it to deliver a speech and the dress was the highlight of the night. Karen Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Everyday Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 4" Age: 44 Bust size: 30A Body type: Straight & narrow Weight: 122lbs July 25, 2019 Beautiful color but the fit was too large I was really looking forward to a fun yellow dress for the summer. I didn't land up wearing this dress as it didn't fit me. It was too loose, there was too much material and the places that did fit, you could see every curve. It's still a beautiful dress for a cocktail party and I'm sure it would fit another body type better. Brianna Top Contributor Size worn: 4 Rented for: Party Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 2" Age: 35 Bust size: 32D Body type: Athletic Weight: 117lbs July 24, 2019 Derby Day It did not look right on my short frame and the color was far more "yellow" than it looks. Didn't wear it Sasha Top Contributor Size worn: 8 Rented for: Work Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 9" Age: 35 Bust size: 34C Body type: Hourglass July 4, 2019 Thin fabric, choose undergarments wisely Good dress, the fabric is a bit thin so you will see panty lines or worse and that made me uncomfortable but I found something that worked. Otherwise good dress but wouldn't rent again.