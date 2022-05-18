LELO

Sila

$169.00

At LELO

Explore your fantasies and redefine the meaning of pleasure with SILA™, a clit sucking vibrator created for self-love exploration. As gentle waves surge from the tip of your clitoris, reach the climax of your dreams and soar to new heights of ecstasy. SILA™ offers a new way to experience foreplay, teaching you about self-love, teasing you to reach your climax slowly as you listen to your body for a more intense orgasm. Build your sexual experience with its softer, deeper, and overall bigger mouth that will give you complete satisfaction from top to bottom.