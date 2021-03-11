ban.do

It’s never been easier to pretend you’re sleeping on a bed of daisies. These soft, comfortable leisure pants have a classic fit with a 28” inseam, side pockets, and an allover rotary print. The details- 100% cotton poplin 112 GSM lightweight fabric Surface design by Kate Worum! Allover rotary print Side seam pockets Fabric gets softer with every wash Classic fit with 28 in. inseam Machine washable Free Returns +