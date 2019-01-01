Vankyo

Leisure 3 Projector 2400 Lumen Mini Projector

£59.99

⚡-【-2018 Upgraded Projector:+60% Brightness】-The projector features a 2400 Lumen with additional 60% brightness compared to other ordianary projectors with an overwhelming ace performance. Powered by MStar Advanced Color Engine, the projector comes with vibrant images quality, solid contrast and accurate color. VANKYO projector exhibited outstadning performance and is indeed a deal breaker of its breed.. ⚡-【-Multimedia On the Go】-VANKYO LEISURE 3 projector is with various connection option which includes but not limited to: a built-in HDMI(a bonus HDMI cable is included), USB, TF Card, VGA and AV. Amazon Fire TV stick, tv box, laptop, pc, ps3, ps4 , other game consoles, smartphone all fit fine. Switch the input sources at your choice to enjoy tremendous amusement, DIY your own home theater with VANKYO LEISURE 3 projector.. ⚡-【-Bring the Big Screen Home】-VANKYO LEISURE 3 projector provides a watching size from 32" to 170" with the projection distance between 4.9ft to 16.4ft. The most perfect viewing distance would be 6.5 ft. This is the ideal home theater projector and just bring the big screen home with the compact projector!. ⚡-【-VANKYO Exclusive Combo】-Anchored by the most advanced cooling system, VANKYO projector frees you from the suffering of the noise while you are in your own home theater. Moreover, the dual speaker provides an astonishingly stero sound when compared to other projectors. The bonus carring bag really comes handy to store all the cables includes the free HDMI cable.. ⚡-【-FULL WARRANTY PROJECTOR】-3-YEAR WARRANTY (100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE) is our gurantee. Professional customer assistance & technical support is at your service. Check the warranty card for extended warranty to protect your purchase even longer!.