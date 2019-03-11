Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Farrow
Leilani Striped Pleated Skirt
$65.00
$48.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Pleated midi skirt from Farrow. Multi-directional stripe pattern. High-waisted. Invisible side zip closure. Straight hem. Unlined. Below-the-knee length. A-line silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Suno
Pleated A Line Skirt
$675.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Whistles
Pelt Print Silk Skirt
$465.00
from
Whistles
BUY
DETAILS
C.Luce
Stripe Illusion Pull On Skirt
$54.97
from
Piperlime
BUY
DETAILS
ModCloth
Beauty And The Botanist Skirt
$49.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
More from Farrow
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow
Elodie Tie Dye Dress
$108.00
$42.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow
Chantal Ruffled Dress
$88.00
$66.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Farrow
Marie Embroidered Skirt
$88.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted