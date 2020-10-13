ODEC

Led Desk Lamp

$25.99 $20.79

360° Rotating Magnetic Ball Base Set: This light is equipped with 2 types of magnetic ball base set. The 360° rotatable magnetic ball makes it easier to adjust the lamp angle. One wall mount and a desk top stand combo allow customers to use the lamp in multiple occasions. Perfect for the bedroom, dorm, baby room, and living room Multi Function & Portable Design: When mounted on the bracket, it is a LED desk lamp; The lamp can be removed easily from the magnet ball and now it can be used as a flashlight; Tear off the film and stick to the wall; it will be a bedside lamp this time. It is really portable and fully meets your daily needs USB C Charging & Energy Saving: The Odec LED lamp is made of power saving LEDs and a built-in 1200mAh Li-ion battery. Recharge your lamp via the 5V/1A USB C output fully within 2 hours and it can be used for 2-15 hours ( depends on the brightness level set) 3 Eye Safe Brightness: Provides 3 levels of brightness by touching the sensor switch. The LED panel reflects the 4000K CCT light sideways to minimize glare and eyestrain. Enjoy a flicker free light beam, which is perfect for meeting the needs of various scenarios. Ideal for reading, working and studying Stable & Durable: The desk lamp bracket and base are made of steel. The round base has three pieces of non-slip foam, which is highly stable and prevents the lamp from being knocked down