Pattern

Leave-in Conditioner

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures - when your curls need lasting hydration & definition.The holy grail, PATTERN's Leave-In Conditioner treats your curls with a refreshing & restorative hair pick-me-up. When you're done washing and want to seal in moisture or further detangle, this lightweight formula is perfect to caress curls & add extra hydration while giving soft curl pattern definition. Featuring a blend of heavenly oils & honey, the Leave-In is also perfect to seal in moisture before putting hair into protective styles.Fragrance: Tracee picked this to be clean & not over-powering. Notes are a sweet floral essence of Neroli, Rose & Patchouli.