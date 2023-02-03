D.S. & Durga

I’ve always loved the idea that you could make a perfume a “leather.” It’s such a bold, badass category in general. It’s a bit underground. A bit dangerous. Leather fumes run the gamet from fancy horse people, to bikers, to people of ill repute (like us!). This is a modern transparent leather that can instantly augment another perfume. Over rose, orange blossom, ylang, and other flowers, it’s as if the petals turn to rawhide. Patchouli, incense and ambers are obvious friends. The next fume in our arsenal for playing around with your perfume.-D.S.