Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
& Other Stories
Leather Trimmed Straw Tote
£85.00
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Leather Trimmed Straw Tote
BUY
£45.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Loeffler Randall
Minnow Mini Tote
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Shopbop
Everlane
The Organic Canvas Mini Tote
BUY
$39.00
$65.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Organic Canvas Weekender
BUY
$66.00
$110.00
Everlane
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Leather Trimmed Straw Tote
BUY
£45.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
BUY
£39.00
£65.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Sardonyx Fire Scented Candle
BUY
£23.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
$149.00
& Other Stories
More from Totes
& Other Stories
Leather Trimmed Straw Tote
BUY
£45.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Loeffler Randall
Minnow Mini Tote
BUY
$206.50
$295.00
Shopbop
Everlane
The Organic Canvas Mini Tote
BUY
$39.00
$65.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Organic Canvas Weekender
BUY
$66.00
$110.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted