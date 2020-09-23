Skip navigation!
MALIN+GOETZ
Leather Scented Candle
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A candle handmade in Brooklyn.
Need a few alternatives?
Le Labo
Santal 26 Set Of 3 Concrete Votives
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
PF Candle Co.
Teakwood & Tobacco
$16.00
from
PF Candle Co.
BUY
Homesick Candles
Beach Cottage Candle
$34.00
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Alexandra Winbush
September Sixth Candle
$25.00
from
Alexandra Winbush
BUY
More from MALIN+GOETZ
MALIN+GOETZ
Detox Scalp Mask
£28.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
MALIN+GOETZ
Detox Scalp Mask.
$35.00
from
MALIN+GOETZ
BUY
MALIN+GOETZ
Votive Candle Set
$42.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
MALIN+GOETZ
Eucalyptus Deodorant Duo
$25.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Décor
Bungalow Rose
Arteaga Area Rug 4 X 6
$160.00
$45.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Poppy Lissiman
Nifty - Yin Yang
$98.00
from
Poppy Lissiman
BUY
Brentwood Originals
Plush Backrest
$33.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Le Labo
Santal 26 Set Of 3 Concrete Votives
$98.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
