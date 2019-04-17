Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Sandy Liang

Leather Perry Skort

$795.00
At Sandy Liang
Signature skort in lamb leather Built in shorts Shorts are lined Apron ties at side Made in Turkey Composition: 100% Lamb Leather US 2 4 6 8 Waist 30.5" 31.5" 32.5" 33.5" Length 8.5" 8.5" 8.75" 9"
Featured in 1 story
Let The Year Of Shorts Commence
by Eliza Huber