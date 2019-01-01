Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Lotuff
Leather No. 12 Weekender
$1200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Assembly New York
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Barneys New York
Canvas Weekender Bag
$400.00
$139.90
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Béis
The Duffle
$83.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Hayward Duffel Bag
$120.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Studio Duffel Bag
$31.72
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
Paravel
Packing Cube Trio
$55.00
$44.00
from
Paravel
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Kids’ Carry-on
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
LaurenLaneMonogram
Monogrammed Seashell Pool Float
$29.95
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Big Mouth Inc.
Corgi Pool Float
$24.95
$18.71
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted